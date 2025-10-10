Royal Wagenborg: Keels laid for fit-for-future EasyMax 2 sextet

Royal Wagenborg
October 10, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

The Netherlands-based shipowner Royal Wagenborg has held a keel laying ceremony for a sextet of future-proof vessels based on the EasyMax 2.0 design.

Courtesy of Royal Wagenborg

As disclosed, the keels for the six vessels were laid on October 9 at the compatriot Royal Niestern Sander shipyard in Delfzijl. Once completed, the inaugural unit of the EasyMax 2.0 series is anticipated to be handed over in early 2027.

According to the Dutch maritime transport player, each of the ships was engineered to cut carbon dioxide (CO2) levels and minimize fuel consumption at a ‘great’ level. Their concept builds on the company’s EasyMax multipurpose vessels, the design of which was initially revealed back in 2017. The EasyMax 2.0 idea was unveiled in May this year.

The new sextet will reportedly be fitted with ‘advanced’ energy-saving technological solutions and optimized for low-emission operations in order to comply with international environmental standards.

Specifically, as representatives from Royal Wagenborg have previously explained, the six units will be able to operate on bio-MGO and are going to be readied for alternative fuels such as ammonia and methanol, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG)—one of the most popular choices for ship owners and operators looking to have environmentally friendly fleets.

In addition to this, as informed, the ships will boast ‘improved’ shore power connectivity and onboard energy management systems. Owing to these, the vessels are projected to accomplish a ‘significant’ reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

To remind, Royal Wagenborg had reached the next construction phase of the final ship in a series of six EasyMax multipurpose vessels at the beginning of September this year, when the newbuild’s bow section was transferred outside of the assembly hall.

The company elaborated that this milestone represented Wagenborg’s next step forward in replacing older ships with more sustainable and efficient vessels. The order for this sixth unit, which is also being built by Royal Niestern Sander, was placed back in October last year.

In other recent company news, Wagenborg and Royal Niestern Sander marked the transport of the ‘first’ European-built offshore CO2 carrier—christened Carbon Destroyer 1—from the shipbuilding yard to the Port of Delfzijl at the very end of September.

