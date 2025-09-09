Royal Wagenborg
Back to overview
Home Shipbuilding Royal Wagenborg hits next construction stage for sixth EasyMax multipurpose vessel

Royal Wagenborg hits next construction stage for sixth EasyMax multipurpose vessel

Vessels
September 9, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Dutch shipowner Royal Wagenborg has marked a new milestone in the construction of its sixth 14,000 dwt energy-efficient EasyMax multipurpose vessel.

Courtesy of Royal Wagenborg

As divulged, in the first stretch of September, the bow section of the ship—which is being built by compatriot shipyard Royal Niestern Sander—was transferred outside of the assembly hall, where outfitting will be continued prior to being joined with the stern section.

According to officials from Royal Wagenborg, the unit is part of the company’s broader fleet renewal program, focused on replacing older ships with more “efficient and sustainable” vessels.

To this end, in May this year, the maritime transport player revealed an EasyMax 2.0 design for another set of six vessels that are going to be able to run on bio-MGO and prepared for alternative fuels like ammonia and methanol, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG).

These particular ships are reportedly also going to feature ‘improved’ shore power connectivity and energy management systems on board, thanks to which they are expected to achieve a ‘greater’ reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

As informed, Royal Niestern Sander will construct the new sextet, as well.

It is also worth noting that the EasyMax series is considered to be the largest ship type ever to be built in the north of the Netherlands, boasting an overall length of 149.95 meters, a beam of 15.90 meters and a draught of 8.6 meters.

To remind, Wagenborg commissioned the shipbuilder for the sixth EasyMax unit back in October 2024, with a handover date slated for 2026. At the time, the fifth vessel was in the middle of the building process, while the fourth one’s delivery was right around the corner.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Beyond the EasyMax multipurpose vessel series, the two Dutch partners have also been collaborating on the project that will see the completion of “the world’s first” CO2 carrier, which is being constructed for INEOS.

In March this year, the project passed a milestone with the aft ship, which houses the main engine and other essential systems, having been transported to the quay side using self-propelled modular trailers (SPMTs).

The initiative was first unveiled in November 2024, when INEOS Energy, a London-based E&P business.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.
OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles