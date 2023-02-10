RVO issues Nederwiek Zuid integrated ground model tender

February 10, 2023, by Adnan Memija

The Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) has issued a tender for the development of an integrated ground model (IGM) for the 2 GW Nederwiek Zuid Wind Farm Zone (NWWFZ).

The objective of this tender is to conclude an agreement with a tenderer who is able to develop an IGM and a Geotechnical Interpretative Report for the NWWFZ.

The deliverables of this assignment will be made available to the participants in the concession tenders for the Nederwiek (zuid) offshore wind farm zone, which is scheduled to be auctioned off in the second quarter of 2025 and is expected to come online in 2030.

The IGM will be made based on the results of the geophysical work that is currently ongoing in the NWWFZ.

It will then be used as input for the geotechnical campaign which will validate the geological model resulting from the geophysical investigation and to confirm the soil engineering properties required by developers to progress with their geotechnical foundation designs and other general design and installation requirements for the wind farm, as well as those relating to cable installation.

The contract will run from 29 May 2023 to 1 July 2027 and is subject to renewals. The tender remains open until 27 March.

The Dutch Government designated three new offshore wind areas and confirmed two previously designated areas in the North Sea in March last year. The three new wind energy areas are Nederwiek, Lagelander, and Doordewind, and the two reconfirmed areas are the northern part of IJmuiden Ver and the southern part of Hollandse Kust West.