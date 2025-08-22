SAAM
SAAM Towage Uruguay neutralizes 100pct of GHG emissions

August 22, 2025

Towage services company SAAM Towage Uruguay has managed to neutralize 100% of its carbon footprint and acquired carbon credits from a forestry project.

As informed, the tugboat operator verified the removal of 6,130 verified carbon units (VCUs). Along with other operational measures, this action neutralized 100% of its Scope 1 emissions from maneuvers in Uruguay.

“This marks the end of a very important process and a boost for the future. We have been addressing this issue as part of our Sustainability Strategy since 2022. We started by measuring greenhouse gases (GHG) and then implemented a systematic plan and methodology for this data,” Javiera Hevia, Country Manager of SAAM Towage Uruguay, commented.

The executive reported that one of the initial steps was to audit the emissions measurement with Bureau Veritas. In parallel, steps were taken to reduce the footprint, including optimal speed control on the tugs and establishing electrical connections between the tugs and onshore power (dock).

Finally, carbon credits were considered to offset the remaining emissions.

“We selected the Montes del Este forestry project, which is part of the international Verified Carbon Standard program. The initiative involves the planting of high-quality timber on degraded pastures in central-eastern Uruguay,” Hevia explained.

As part of its 2030 Sustainability Strategy, SAAM Towage aims to have 10% sustainable-propulsion tugs in its fleet and neutralize 65% of GHG emissions through reduction and offsetting initiatives with 2021 as the base year.

In late 2024, SAAM and Chile’s state-owned company marked the launch of what is hailed as Latin America’s first electric tug.

Designed by Robert Allan, the tug measures 25 meters in length and 13 meters in beam, with 70 tons of bollard pull capacity. It features two 2,100 kW electric azimuth thrusters and is powered by a 3,616 kWh capacity lithium-ion battery, distributed in two compartments.

