SAAM Towage
Back to overview
Home Green Marine SAAM Towage to expand green fleet with new tugboat duo for Chile and Peru

SAAM Towage to expand green fleet with new tugboat duo for Chile and Peru

Vessels
August 1, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Chile-headquartered towage services provider SAAM Towage has decided to add two more environmentally friendly units to its roster for service in Chile and Peru.

Courtesy of SAAM Towage

As disclosed, the vessels in question are a duo of 24.4 meters long and 12 meters wide tugboats, named SAAM Petrel and the SAAM Charrán. The ships were designed by Canada-based naval architecture firm Robert Allan and built at the Sanmar shipyard in Türkiye.

According to SAAM Towage, each of the tugs has a bollard pull of 80 metric tons and a maximum speed of 13 knots. They are powered by 2,350 kW Caterpillar engines.

At the present moment, the 2024-built SAAM Petrel is reportedly on its way to the Port of Arica in Chile. The Panama-flagged newbuild is said to be compliant with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) nitrogen oxide (NOx) Tier III emission guidelines. Representatives from SAAM Towage have shared that this makes the vessel “the first in Chile” to boast such features.

On the other hand, the SAAM Charrán, which was constructed in 2023, is planned to operate at the Port of Callao in Peru, where the unit has already docked.

The acquisition of these tugboats, per Chile-Peru Country Manager Cristián Cifuentes, is an ‘important’ part of SAAM Towage’s investment plan focused on optimizing the company’s operational capacity as well as on ‘bolstering’ its presence in both Latin American countries.

What is more, adding the new vessels to its fleet is in line with SAAM Towage’s 2030 Sustainability Strategy, unveiled at the beginning of December last year.

As previously reported, the overarching goals of this vision are owning a fleet of fully sustainable-propulsion tugs, neutralizing 65% of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions via reduction and offsetting initiatives (with 2021 as the baseline), and certifying all operations under quality and environmental management standards.

To remind, SAAM Towage and Chile’s state-owned company Empresa Nacional del Petróleo (Enap) marked the launch of what is hailed as Latin America’s first electric tug at the beginning of December 2024.

The 25-meter-long unit was also constructed by Sanmar Shipyards. By the end of May 2025, following sea trials and bollard pull testing, the ship embarked on a journey to Chile, where it was finally christened as Trapananda in mid-July.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles