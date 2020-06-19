Saildrone joins Alliance for Digital Innovation

Wind-and-solar-powered USV manufacturer Saildrone has entered into a partnership with the Alliance for Digital Innovation (ADI).

ADI is a forward-thinking group of companies advocating for commercial innovation in the public sector.

“Earth’s oceans play a vital role providing millions of blue economy jobs, providing a food source for billions of people, and regulating global weather affecting everyone, and yet, there is so much we don’t know about these vast and remote regions.

“Saildrone’s mission to make ocean data collection cost-effective at scale is well aligned with that of ADI,” said Saildrone COO Sebastien de Halleux.

ADI drives technology transformation in government and ALSO enables agencies to provide better services via modern, secure digital capabilities.

As ADI member, Saildrone joins Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, and VMware, as well as a growing number of other firms.

Specifically, these include NuAxis Innovations, an IT infrastructure support contractor; Palantir, providing solutions for enterprise data; and Telos, providing cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions.

Saildrone (USV) combines wind-powered propulsion technology and also solar-powered meteorological and oceanographic sensors.

It performs autonomous long-range data collection missions in the harshest ocean environments.

Saildrone’s patented wing technology was born from 10 years of R&D in pursuit of the land speed record.

The Canadian firm gets backing from The Schmidt Family Foundation, Social Capital, Capricorn’s Technology Impact Fund, Lux Capital, Exor Seeds, and Horizons Ventures.