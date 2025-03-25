Back to overview
Saipem selects flotel for work on giant Australian gas project

March 25, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Singapore-based offshore and shipping company Nortrans has secured a new assignment, enabling it to enrich its fleet with a maintenance and support unit (MSU). This flotel will support Italy’s Saipem during its work at a subsea gas compression development off the coast of Western Australia, which is operated by Chevron, a U.S.-headquartered oil major.

Belait CSS1 flotel; Source: Nortrans

While disclosing a deal with Saipem for the Jansz-Io compression (J-IC) project in Australia, Nortrans points out that the assignment allows it to welcome the Belait CSS1 MSU DP2 200-POB flotel to its fleet on a long-term bareboat charter. The deal marks Belait CSS1’s first project with Nortrans. The Jansz-Io compression project is seen as a key development in Australia’s offshore energy sector.

“Nortrans and Belait CSS1 are honored to contribute to this project by providing dedicated accommodation support for critical personnel transfers during the FCS hook-up. Belait CSS1 will be instrumental in facilitating offshore workforce management, supporting safe and efficient operations,” outlined the Singapore-based player.

The flotel is currently undergoing dry-docking and upgrades at Seatrium Admiralty Yard in preparation for its deployment, with enhancements expected to ensure the vessel meets the highest industry standards and project-specific requirements, enabling optimal performance in its role.

“This milestone further strengthens Nortrans’ position as a trusted provider of offshore accommodation solutions. We look forward to working closely with Saipem to support the successful execution of the Jansz-Io compression project,” highlighted the firm.

Chevron sanctioned the Jansz-Io compression project in early July 2021 and ordered a field control station (FCS) from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) shipyard, now known as Hanwha Ocean, a few months later. Hanwha Ocean confirmed the load-out of the field control station for the project in November 2024.

This FCS is designed to receive high-voltage power from Chevron’s Gorgon natural gas facility on Barrow Island and supply low-voltage power to the production module installed in the Jansz-Io field while controlling the subsea production module.

As a modification of the existing Gorgon development, the project encapsulates the construction and installation of a 27,000-ton normally unattended floating FCS, approximately 6,500 tons of subsea compression infrastructure, and a 135-kilometer submarine power cable linked to Barrow Island. The floating facility will be tied to the seabed by 12 mooring lines.

The Jansz-Io project is envisioned to enable the tie-in of other fields within the Greater Gorgon Area. Chevron handpicked several contractors for the project, with the list encompassing Aker Solutions for subsea compression technology and umbilicalsABB for the overall electrical power system, and MAN Energy Solutions for five subsea compression units.

