SAL Heavy Lift, Intermarine open joint office in Brazil

February 25, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

On 1 March 2021, Intermarine Brazil and SAL Heavy Lift Brazil will open a joint office in São Paulo, Brazil.

Image Courtesy: SAL Heavy Lift/Intermarine

By establishing the joint office, the two heavy lift shipping & logistics companies want to strengthen their operations in South America and expand their activities within the project cargo and breakbulk sectors.

The move comes after SAL Heavy Lift acquired a major stake in Intermarine last year. With the acquisition of Intermarine, SAL expanded its fleet with more vessels being able to operate not only in and out of South America but also into offsite river deltas.

Staffed by seasoned commercial and chartering personnel, the new office will focus on servicing the needs of worldwide customers, supporting Intermarine’s Americas Liner Service and the heavy lift shipping activities of SAL Heavy Lift.

“Brazil holds plenty of opportunities – especially within the power, energy and infrastructure arenas. With the combined services of Intermarine and SAL, our team has a very strong product to market, and I look forward to growing both business and brands together with the rest of the international teams,” Natalie Jones, a veteran in the Brazilian breakbulk and project cargo sector who will head the new office, commented.

Both Intermarine and SAL have considered, for quite some time, expanding its commitment to the Brazilian market in an effort to strengthen their presence throughout the Americas.

As explained, the office will target the growth taking place in the industrial, renewables, offshore oil and gas and power sectors in Brazil and South America in general together with the Intermarine and SAL teams in Houston and New Orleans, USA and in Hamburg, Germany.

Intermarine, as agent for Industrial Maritime Carriers, LLC, is a provider of liner services for the transport of project, breakbulk and heavy lift cargo in the Americas.

SAL Heavy Lift, a member of the Harren & Partner Group, specializes in sea transport of heavy lift and project cargo.