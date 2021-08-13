Samsung Heavy delivers Celsius Carolina LNG tanker

August 13, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

South Korea’s shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has delivered Celsius Carolina, the last of four LNG tankers it built for shipowner Denmark’s Celsius Shipping.

Sister vessel Celsius CopenhagenM Courtesy of Celsius Shipping

The 180,000-cubic metres LNG tanker Celsius Carolina comes after its “ultra-eco design” sister ships: Celsius Copenhagen, Celsius Canberra, and Celsius Charlotte.

Samsung Heavy Industries constructed all of them for the Dannish ship-owning company.

The vessels are equipped with WinGD XD-F propulsion system and GTT’s Mark III Flex containment system. They also feature air lubrication and an increased filling ratio.

Related Articles Posted: 3 months ago SHI completes LNG pilot test facility build Posted: 3 months ago

Posted: about 1 month ago DNV approved Samsung’s design for fuel cell-powered LNGC Posted: about 1 month ago

Celsius Copenhagen, the first in the series, serves Clearlake Shipping, a unit of Gunvor, while the remaining three are all under long-term charters with American LNG exporter Cheniere. Specifically, the vessels will export LNG from Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi facilities.

To remind, Celsius Shipping signed a contract for the construction of two LNG carriers iwith SHI in August 2018. Later, in January 2019, the company used the a contract option and purchased two more tankers.

The cost of a single LNG vessel built under this contract is approximately $185 million.

Jeppe Jensen, founder and chairman of Celsius Shipping, said the company will expand its LNG fleet beyond its four charted-out tankers.