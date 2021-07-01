Photo: Illustration only; Courtesy of Business Wire

Back to overview
Home Clean fuel DNV approved Samsung’s design for fuel cell-powered LNG carrier

DNV approved Samsung’s design for fuel cell-powered LNG carrier

July 1, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has received approval in principle from Norway-based classification society DNV for the design of fuel cell-powered LNG carrier.

DNV approved Samsungs design for first fuel-cell propelled LNG carrier
Illustration only; Courtesy of Business Wire

DNV granted the basic design approval for commercialisation.

According to Samsung Heavy, this will be the world’s first large cargo ship powered by solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs) running on LNG.

The shipbuilder sees this innovation as playing a key role in exceeding the 50 per cent emissions reduction target, set by International Maritime Organization (IMO).

This kind of ship does not require engines or other equipment that uses oil, thus reducing harmful emissions.

In order to design and develop such ships, SHI joined forces with Bloom Energy, the U.S.-based manufacturer of solid oxide fuel cells. This cooperation and development were announced back in 2019.

Related Article

The collaboration followed DNV’s AiP for fuel cell-powered Aframax crude oil tankers in September 2019.

After receiving DNV’s approval for the design, SHI plans to conduct demonstration tests of the vessel at a testing facility in SHI’s Geoje shipyard.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Related Partners

  • Partner

    Alewijnse

  • Partner

    Marine Energy Alliance (MEA)

    The Marine Energy Alliance (MEA) is a 4-year European Territorial Cooperation project running from May 2018 to May 2022. The project is financially supported…

  • Partner

    Bachmann electronic GmbH

    Bachmann electronic, global automation experts with headquarters in Austria, has been optimizing customer productivity and profit for 50 years. Customers…