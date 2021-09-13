Samsung Heavy eyes Russian icebreaking LNG carriers order

September 13, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries has been in talks with Russian contractors to build icebreaking LNG carriers for $2.6 billion.

Courtesy of Samsung Heavy

Yonhap reports that the shipbuilder said it is in final talks with Russian contractors. The negotiations concern building the vessels that would transport the LNG produced in northern Siberia.

This information came shortly after local media reported SHI is likely to win orders of about $2.6 billion. Moreover, the order includes seven icebreaking LNGCs and six ice-resistant LNGCs.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago Russia returns to plans for LNG-powered icebreakers Posted: about 1 month ago

The contractors include a Russian consortium led by the state-run gas producer Novatek. Also, the vessels would serve the Arctic LNG2 project in northern Siberia.

Samsung Heavy Industries has a legacy in icebreaking shuttle tanker manufacturing technology. It constructed the world’s first icebreaking shuttle tanker in 2005.

Related Article Posted: 10 days ago Nornickel in LNG-fueled icebreaker deal Posted: 10 days ago

Earlier, the company won $2.4 trillion orders for ten icebreaking LNG carriers for Russia.