Samsung Heavy launches GasLog LNG newbuild

South Korea’s shipbuilding giant Samsung Heavy Industries has launched a new liquefied natural gas carrier for Greece-based LNG shipper GasLog.

LNG carrier GasLog Galveston (Image courtesy of GasLog)

The launching event of the LNG carrier GasLog Galveston (SN2301) was held at the Korean yard on May 30.

GasLog says it expects to take delivery of the 174,000 cubic meter vessel by the end of October 2020.

The LNG shipper ordered the vessel back in August 2018 along with a sister vessel.

US LNG export player Cheniere chartered both of the vessels for a period of seven years.

The newbuilds feature GTT’s Mark III Flex Plus containment system and WinGD’s low-pressure two-stroke (X-DF) propulsion.

Gaslog has additional two 180,000 cbm LNG carriers chartered by Cheniere on order at Samsung.

This X-DF LNG carrier duo will join GasLog’s fleet during the course of next year.