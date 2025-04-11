FPSO EmissionZero; Source: SBM Offshore
SBM Offshore's financial might spikes with $1.1 billion loan

Business & Finance
April 11, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Netherlands-based SBM Offshore, a provider of the design, construction, installation, and operation of offshore floating facilities, has boosted its financial potency with a new revolving credit facility (RCF), which it secured with a group of 13 international banks.

The Dutch giant has signed a $1.1 billion revolving credit facility to refinance its existing $1 billion RCF, which was due to expire in February 2026.

The company underlines that its new RCF has a tenor of five years and comes with two one-year extension options, alongside an uncommitted option to increase the facility by an additional $500 million.

“The RCF is an important pillar of the company’s financing strategy and can be used to finance general corporate purposes and working capital needs during the construction of floating production solutions,” highlighted SBM Offshore.

The company also explains that eligible green projects can be funded under a specific green tranche of $100 million.

“The successful syndication of the increased RCF reflects the strong support SBM Offshore continues to receive from financial institutions across the globe,” underlined the Dutch player.

This loan comes shortly after SBM Offshore disclosed its first sale and leaseback financing deal for a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) working for Petrobras in Brazilian waters.

