Scandlines orders onshore charging solution for its electric ferries

December 21, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Danish ferry operator Scandlines has contracted Norwegian Electric Systems AS (NES) to deliver an onshore charging system for its berth in Puttgarden, Germany.

Image credit: Scandlines

The Norwegian maritime system integrator NES will deliver the land-based charging system to the Puttgarden ferry berth, and connect the equipment to the power grid of the regional grid operator, Schleswig-Holstein Netz AG. NES will also deliver additional equipment to the ferry.

The charging system is intended for the company’s new fully electric ferry currently under construction in Turkey. The ship was launched at Cemre Shipyard at the end of November and is now undergoing final outfitting works.

Scandlines’ new zero direct emissions ferry, Futura, will operate the Puttgarden-Rødby route between Germany and Denmark.

Already in April 2022, Scandlines signed a contract to deliver the shore power solution in Rødby on the Danish side of the route.

Now, NES will also provide the charging solution for the German side of the ferry link.

In addition to Futura, the charging system will also supply power to the Fehmarn Belt hybrid ferries, which as of 2025 will operate at least 80 percent emission-free.

As disclosed earlier, the Danish ferry operator has decided to electrify two ferries on the Fehmarn Belt.

Two of the four passenger ferries operating the Puttgarden-Rødby route will be converted into plug-in ferries so that they can charge green power both in Puttgarden and Rødby.

“Scandlines has a clear green agenda and has for years invested in environmentally friendly technologies for their ferry fleet. We are proud that Scandlines has chosen NES to deliver yet another onshore power system,” says Jan Klokk, VP Sales at NES.

Charging in record time

NES is already in the process of delivering power, automation, and navigation systems to the Scandlines zero direct emissions freight ferry. With the design and delivery of the ferry’s charging solution on the German side of the link, as well as the Danish, NES is responsible for the complete energy design, from the power grid to the propeller.

The required components onshore include a 30MVA grid transformer, medium and low voltage transformers, and switchboards, in addition to control system and data collection system.

“With a battery pack of ten megawatt-hours, equivalent to the combined capacity of about 150 electric cars, the ferry’s battery capacity will be among the world’s largest on a ship. Rapid charging is essential for the ferry while it is unloading vehicles and should take about 12 minutes. Imagine charging 150 electric vehicles with one charger in 12 minutes only. While fast charging a car is one thing, handling this amount of energy is quite another matter,” says Jan Klokk.

NES, a subsidiary of HAV Group ASA listed on Euronext Growth in Oslo, will utilise their three Norwegian facilities in Bergen, Egersund, and Ålesund to design, assemble, and test the onshore power system. NES has not disclosed the value of the contract.