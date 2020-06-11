Scantrol AHC controllers for Fugro

Scantrol has secured an order from Fugro for four mTrack active heave compensation (AHC) controllers with integrated MRU.

Rolf Hjelmeland, business development manager for Scantrol AHC solutions, said:

“This new order of four mTrack AHC controllers means we have supplied a total of 14 systems to Fugro.

“Repeat orders from such a major player in the business shows that our products are of high quality and add value for customers and end users.”

Over the past few years, Scantrol and Fugro have been working to find the best solution for their LARS systems.

Scantrol said that since the first system delivery, there has been a lot of development.

Fugro has already taken the new mTrack AHC controller in use and, according to Scantrol, is already experiencing the benefits.

Mucktar Li, senior electrical engineer at Fugro’s ROV Production and Support Center in Singapore, said:

“Many improvements have been implemented for users since we received the first two AHC systems integrations.

“The system has become much simpler for users. Having reviewed the GUI outlook, I can confirm that the work put in from Scantrol is “top notch”.

Worldwide online training

Scantrol also delivers training to manage integration and support of its control system.

“Fugro is a great example of the benefits of training and they have done most of the integration on their own since the first system was delivered, based on basic training courses,” explains Hjelmeland.

Previously, Scantrol has typically provided training onsite in Singapore.

However, due to the Covid-19 travel restrictions, the most recent training took place online, whereby 20 people from different parts of the world participated remotely.

“We have excellent training and test facilities; a winch with different characteristics, complete control systems and mTrack on our local network, and a platform for simulating the vessels movement in the sea. This, combined with remote support, makes it easy for Scantrol to offer efficient online training,” explains Hjelmeland.