Schottel propulsion for new eco-friendly asphalt carrier

July 16, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

German propulsion expert Schottel has been selected to provide azimuth thrusters for a new bitumen tanker ordered by France-based company Rubis Group.

The 15,000-dwt asphalt carrier is currently under construction at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard. Designed by Swedish FKAB Marine, the vessel will be deployed in West Africa for asphalt transportation services.

Photo: FKAB/SCHOTTEL

As explained, the newbuild will be driven by two Schottel EcoPellers and one TransverseThruster.

Specifically, the main propulsion of the carrier consists of two electrically driven Schottel EcoPellers type SRE 560 (2,050 kW each), featuring fixed pitch propellers with a diameter of 3.1 metres. With this configuration, the 145.8-metre-long and 26.2-metre-wide vessel will achieve a maximum speed of 13.55 knots at design draft. Beyond this, one Schottel TransverseThruster type STT 2 (600 kW) will ensure maximum manoeuvrability, according to the company.

The hydrodynamically optimized design allows the SRE to produce maximum steering forces and enables high overall efficiency and course stability. This reduces fuel consumption and ensures both lower operating costs and emissions, Schottel claims.

Increased efficiency

Model tests carried out at the maritime consulting company SSPA Sweden confirmed the good performance of the EcoPeller: when compared to a conventional rudder propeller with nozzle, it demonstrated a 17% increase in propulsion efficiency at an operational ship speed of 12.5 knots throughout testing.

To achieve the maximum ship speed of 13.55 knots at design draft, the SRE requires 11% less propulsion power than a conventional rudder propeller with nozzle, the tests found.