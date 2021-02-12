Schottel propulsion for Russia’s nine new cargo ships

February 12, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

Germany’s propulsion system manufacturer Schottel has delivered propulsion units for nine newly built cargo vessels.

Each of the carriers, designed by the Russian company Marine Engineering Bureau and controlled by State Transport Leasing Company, is equipped with two Schottel rudder propellers.

Image Courtesy: Schottel

As informed, the main propulsion of the multipurpose dry cargo vessels consists of a pair of diesel-driven Schottel RudderPropellers type SRP 340, each with an input power of 1,200 kilowatts at 1,000 revolutions per minute. With this thruster configuration, the vessels can reach a free sailing speed of about 10 knots.

The 141-metre-long and 16.9-metre-wide vessels have a capacity of 11,200 cubic metres as well as 7,445 deadweight tonnage at sea and 5,112 deadweight tonnage in rivers. Moreover, the newbuilds are characterized by a particularly high block coefficient, ensuring the best combination of speed, load capacity and required propulsive power, according to Schottel.

Each of the dry cargo vessels has two cargo holds, intended for the carriage of general container cargo, timber, grain, oversize cargo and dangerous goods. The carriers transport dry cargo over Russian rivers as well as the Mediterranean, Black and Caspian seas.

Following the latest order, more than 50 carriers of the RSD 32 and RSD 59 series are driven by Schottel propulsion systems. This equates to more than a hundred installed rudder propellers, the Spay-based company said.