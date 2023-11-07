SCI, Wärtsilä to explore converting vessels to run on green methanol

November 7, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Finnish technology group Wärtsilä and Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore options for converting at least two SCI’s vessels to be capable of operating on green methanol.

Wärtsilä

Under the MoU, Wärtsilä will carry out a feasibility study, and deliver a proposal for the conversion of these vessels to operate on green methanol. The strategic partnership will play an important role in SCI’s strategy to reduce GHG emissions from its operations.

“At Wärtsilä, we are committed to delivering environmentally sustainable technologies that will accelerate the transition to carbon-free shipping. We are honoured to be supporting SCI with their decarbonisation journey through this strategic partnership,” Wärtsilä’s officials commented.

SCI’s fleet comprises thirteen crude oil tankers, thirteen product tankers, five VLCCs, and one gas tanker, according to the company’s website. Furthermore, the firm owns fifteen bulk carriers and two liners.

In a separate statement, Wärtsilä won a contract to supply cargo handling systems for five new very large LPG carrier vessels to be built at the Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) yard in South Korea.

The ships have been contracted by Norwegian ship owner Solvang in a joint venture with Gunvor Group in Geneva. The VLGCs are of Panamax size and form the next generation of eco-vessels.

Credit: Wärtsilä

The vessels will have a cargo-carrying capacity of 88,000 cbm. The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard commencing in early 2025, and the first ship is expected to commence operations towards the end of 2026.