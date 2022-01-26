Scotland’s 4.1 GW offshore wind project ready for geotechnical surveys

January 26, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

SSE Renewables is set to soon kick off further geotechnical survey work at the Berwick Bank Wind Farm located off the east coast of Scotland.

Courtesy of KIS-ORCA

The first phase which will include a borehole survey is planned to mobilize between 29 January and 1 February, with the completion expected by 22 February.

The second phase will begin in June and will include a borehole and Cone Penetration Test (CPT) survey. It will likely take up to 10 months to complete.

During the campaign, the vessels carrying out the work will be deploying underwater equipment to gather cores and also assess the geology in the area.

The Berwick Bank Wind Farm includes the 2.3 GW Berwick Bank and the 1.85 GW Marr Bank offshore wind projects.

The 4.1 GW project is planned to be built in the outer Firth of Forth, over 40 kilometers from the East Lothian coast. The planning application for the project is expected to be submitted in spring 2022.

If consented and greenlit for construction, the offshore wind farm could begin generating clean electricity in the second half of this decade.

