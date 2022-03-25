Scottish 588MW offshore wind farm to undergo ROV subsea survey

Back to overview
March 25, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Subsea surveys over inter-array cable routes are scheduled to begin in April at the operational Beatrice offshore wind farm in Scotland.

According to the notice to mariners issued by Beatrice offshore wind farm, the survey activities are due to commence on 4 April and last between six and eight days, depending on weather conditions.

On behalf of the offshore wind farm, the 60-metre multipurpose vessel Glomar Worker will conduct non-intrusive remotely operated vehicle (ROV) surveys of the inter-array cables.

Glomar Worker. Source: Glomar Offshore

In early 2021, subsea technology firm Rovco was contracted to carry out inspection and survey work across nominated subsea jacket locations on the wind farm, including export and inter-array cables.

In September 2021, Rovco commenced year two of its subsea and hydrographic campaign on the 588 MW wind farm.

The aim of the survey is to enable year-on-year tracking of asset conditions and to provide potential preventative maintenance planning insights.

The Beatrice offshore wind farm was officially opened by HRH Prince Charles of Wales on 29 July 2019.

Beatrice delivered the first power in July 2018 and comprises 84 Siemens Gamesa 7 MW turbines which were commissioned in May 2019.

As the majority shareholder, SSE Renewables led the construction process and is managing operations and maintenance (O&M) from its base in Wick.

