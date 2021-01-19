Rovco on Beatrice OWF subsea duty

January 19, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Subsea technology firm Rovco has recently secured a contract to carry out work at Scotland’s Beatrice offshore wind farm.

The Edinburgh-based company will deliver inspection and survey work across nominated subsea jacket locations on the wind farm, including export and inter-array cables.

The goal of the subsea campaign is to assist in informing the current condition and any potential maintenance planning at the site.

For the purpose of the project, Rovco will utilise the vessel Glomar Wave to deploy a WROV solution for asset and cable depth of burial inspections along with a hydrographic survey vessel from local supplier Moray First Marine to support its team whilst performing multibeam and scour assessment surveys.

Rovco said that approximately 43 onshore and offshore personnel, made up of full time and contract positions, will work on the delivery of the project.

Martin Sutherland, Beatrice site operations manager, said:

“This is Rovco’s first year providing subsea inspections and surveys to Beatrice and I am pleased to say that it has been a successful first campaign. The cooperation between ROVCO and site operations team ensured safe and efficient execution of the inspection and survey campaign.”

Simon Miller, Rovco managing director, also stated:

“The welcome addition of Beatrice to our portfolio means we have now worked at over 50per cent of the operational projects in UK waters. This award is a testament to the teams’ hard work and dedication supporting this great sector.

“We are excited to continue our own growth by securing this prestigious framework agreement and year one Call Off which will see us applying our significant offshore wind farm experience to our first campaign here in Scotland and also using local partners and talent to see the safe and successful completion of the work for Beatrice Offshore Windfarm Ltd.”

As well as being Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm, the 588 MW Beatrice is also the fourth largest in the world.