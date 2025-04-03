Sea-Cargo
Back to overview
Home Energy Efficiency & Innovation Sea-Cargo retrofitting RoRo pair to cut fossil fuel use by up to 50%

Sea-Cargo retrofitting RoRo pair to cut fossil fuel use by up to 50%

Vessels
April 3, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Norwegian shipowner Sea-Cargo has decided to remodel two of its roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) ships in an effort to achieve a reduction of up to 50% in fossil fuel consumption.

The two 165-meter vessels in question are Misida and Misana which operate mainly between Norway and continental Europe.

The transformation will focus on sustainability initiatives and technological upgrades which are planned to be performed in the summer of 2025.

“Through the implementation of these measures, we anticipate a reduction of up to 50% in fossil fuel consumption,” Sea-Cargo said.

Sea-Cargo
Courtesy of Sea-Cargo

As informed, the retrofit will include:

  • 3 new 24x4m rotor sails from Finnish cleantech company Norsepower, harnessing wind energy for the production of additional clean power;
  • New optimized propellers from Kongsberg, designed for a 14-knots speed to improve fuel efficiency;
  • NoX scrubber by Pureteq, significantly lowering air emission;
  • Major upgrade to machinery & control systems from Wärtsilä, including advanced energy-saving features and bridge equipment to compensate blind sectors;
  • Covered weather deck, increasing under-deck capacity;
  • Solar panels – 1,600-square meter solar panels installed on the weather deck cover;
  • Battery and frequency converter systems from NES, featuring an energy pack with shore power and peak shaving;
  • New power management system from Smart Automation, integrating the rotor sail and battery technology for optimal energy efficiency.

Sea-Cargo revealed that the vessels will be renamed Trans Hav and Trans Sol, reflecting the commitment of Sea-Cargo’s parent company, Seatrans Group, to sustainable innovation. The names are historical Seatrans names used on the first liner coastal vessels, operating between Northern Norway, Oslo, and Drammen in the 1970s. The ships had RoRo ramps and carried cars between the North and East.

Misida and Misana have been in the Sea-Cargo system sailing from West coast Norway to the Continent since 2020 and will continue this after the rebuild that will take place at the Western Shipyard in Klaipeda in Q2 and Q3 this year.

The new ship designs are done by Marine Design & Consulting and project engineering by Western Baltic Engineering and Naval Tec, Sea-Cargo said.

“The integration of wind-assisted propulsion, battery storage, optimised energy management and solar power, significantly reduces emissions and fuel consumption, aligning with Sea-Cargo’s commitment to a greener maritime industry,” the company added.

In related news, Sea-Cargo already installed rotor sails and a battery pack onboard the SC Connector. With a total height of 56 meters, Sea Connector received the title of ‘Norway’s largest sailing vessel’ back in 2020.

As per Norsepower, SC Connector has demonstrated average savings of 20–25% over several years, and up to 70% on individual voyages.

“Our experience with the SC Connector has demonstrated the substantial savings and environmental benefits Norsepower Rotor Sails can deliver. These results made it an easy decision to extend the technology to MV Trans Hav and MV Trans Sol. With tightening EU regulations, the rotor sails not only enhance performance but also help us remain ahead of compliance demands,” Johan Christian Hvide, CTO of Seatrans, commented.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles