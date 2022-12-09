SEA-KIT and ThayerMahan agree USV export deal  

December 9, 2022, by Edin Neimarlija

SEA-KIT has agreed the sale of its Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) to ThayerMahan, a US-based company specializing in autonomous maritime solutions.

Render image of SEA-KIT X-Class USV for ThayerMahan (Courtesy of SEA-KIT

UK-based provider of autonomous solutions for maritime sector SEA-KIT informed that its latest 12-meter SEA-KIT X-Class design is slated for delivery in the spring of 2023 and is expected to become operational by the summer.

SEA-KIT X-class USV is a remotely controlled mother-ship platform that can launch and recover remote vehicles, which assist in deep-water bathymetry, offshore and subsea asset inspection and hydrographic survey work. Ac

According to ThayerMahan , it plans to use the SEA-KIT USV to bring the technology into government service, as well as for its commercial activities in US and international waters.

Mike Connor, president and CEO at ThayerMahan, said: “We envisage that the introduction of this hi-tech USV to our portfolio will enhance the protection of ports and vessels at sea as well as have a positive impact on illicit trafficking across international borders.”

Ben Simpson, SEA-KIT CEO, added: “This US export deal marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey so far. The UK is forging a leadership stance in Maritime Autonomous Systems innovation, and we are proud to be part of that.”