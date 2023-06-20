SeaARCTOS’ emissions monitoring system gets LR’s nod

June 20, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded a type approval in principle for a self-contained shipboard emissions monitoring system developed by US tech firm SeaARCTOS.

SeaARCTOS

The technology ARCTOS-1 monitors carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4) and sulphur dioxide (SO2) exhaust levels with a dedicated sensor attached to a vessel’s exhaust stack. Dubbed world’s first stack-mounted direct emissions monitoring systems, it operates independently of vessel power and communications.

According to the company, ARCTOS-1’s, real-time analysis enables shipowners and operators to understand their vessel emissions remotely and can provide confirmation that a vessel has successfully switched fuels and lowered SO2 emissions prior to entering Sulphur Emission Control Areas (SECA).

Furthermore, the system is easily installed and operates without reliance on the vessel’s power and satellite communications systems, instead generating its own electrical power from exhaust heat recovery.

“LR is pleased to award Type Approval in principle to ARCTOS-1, a … self-reliant emissions monitoring system. Sea Arctos’ technology will provide stakeholders with vital data and analysis of their exhaust emissions, helping ship owners and operators to increase their efficiency whilst shaping their sustainability strategies in line with industry mandated regulations,” Andy McKeran, Chief Commercial Officer, Lloyd’s Register, said.

Lloyd’s Register (LR)

SeaARCTOS has recently completed over 20,000 hours of real-world testing of the unit, gathering data from the fleets including those of Interlink Maritime and Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement.

Now, this type of approval signifies all required regulatory testing has been successfully completed following LR’s process of independent design review, sample testing and verification of production controls.