Seabed Geosolutions wins more work in Brazil
Seabed Geosolutions has secured a contract for a baseline 4D ocean bottom node (OBN) survey as well as a future 4D monitor OBN survey in Brazil.
The project will take place in water depths greater than 2,200 metres.
The baseline survey should commence in the second quarter of 2021.
According to the company, the total combined duration of the two surveys is around eight months.
Stephan Midenet, CEO of Seabed Geosolutions, said:
“We are honored by the renewed confidence expressed by our clients for what will be our sixth project in Brazil, a core OBN market.”
The company wrapped up its fourth OBN survey in Brazil in November last year.
The survey, started in late 2018, specifically covered the Buzios field, lying in around 2,000 metres water depth.
Seabed Geosolutions became a wholly-owned Fugro company in December 2019, after CGG sold its shareholding in the venture.
