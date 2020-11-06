SeaBird reduces quarterly deficit
Oslo-listed SeaBird has recognized net loss of $3.9 million for Q3 2020, against net loss of $5 million in the same period in 2019.
The seismic player recorded revenues of $3 million in Q3, an 81 per cent drop compared to $16 million in Q3 2019.
The company had quarterly vessel utilization of 28 per cent, with four vessels employed on different projects.
This compares with three vessels on projects and 68 per cent utilization in Q3 2019.
Year-to-date SeaBird recognised loss of $10 million, against loss of $12 million in the prior-year comarable period.
Revenues for the first nine months of 2020 increased at $45.5 million, versus 37.5 million in 2019.
According to the company, tendering activity improved in October.
Specifically, SeaBird said on Monday it had won a contract for a 2D survey in the Asia Pacific region. The survey should start in Q1 2021, with an estimated duration of 120 days.
Renewables
End-September SeaBird said it had decided to pursue a feasibility study into a niche in the renewable energy segment.
The company communicated no further details back then.
An announcement regarding a new business area geared towards the green transition is expected before year end, the company said in it quarterly report.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 1 day ago
EMGS posts third consecutive quarterly loss
Norwegian geophysical services company EMGS has booked its third loss this year as market continues ...Posted: 1 day ago
-
Posted: 8 days ago
TGS drops to quarterly loss
TGS has seen red numbers in the third-quarter 2020 with revenues down some 64 per cent amid challeng...Posted: 8 days ago
-
Posted: 8 days ago
Polarcus swings to loss on major revenue drop
Marine seismic player Polarcus has slipped into the red in Q3 2020 as revenue fell some 76 per cent ...Posted: 8 days ago
-
Posted: 15 days ago
TechnipFMC Q3 loss narrows
UK-based TechnipFMC has reported third-quarter 2020 loss of $3.9 million or 1 cent per diluted share...Posted: 15 days ago