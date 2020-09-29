SeaBird eyes renewables; South America project canned
Seismic player SeaBird Exploration said that its source contract announced on 20 April 2020 has been terminated by the charterer.
Namely, the Oslo-listed SeaBird secured a letter of award in April for a project in South America.
The contract should have taken place in the third quarter of this year, with a duration of 30-45 days
At that time, SeaBird did not disclose the value of the contract nor the name of the client.
In addition to this news, the company announced a letter of award for an OBN source contract in the Gulf of Mexico last week.
The contract will start in Q4 2020 with an expected duration of about three months.
Renewables
SeaBird also today said it has decided to pursue a feasibility study into a niche in the renewable energy segment.
The company has not communicated any further details about this initiative.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 7 days ago
SeaBird wins Gulf of Mexico OBN source contract
Oslo-listed seismic player SeaBird Exploration has received a letter of award for an OBN source cont...Posted: 7 days ago
-
Posted: 3 months ago
Seabird scraps one vessel, secures work for another
Seismic player Seabird said it has secured an OBN source contract in the North Sea. According to the...Posted: 3 months ago
-
Posted: 5 months ago
SeaBird in new source contract in South America
SeaBird Exploration has secured a letter of award for a source contract in South America. The cont...Posted: 5 months ago
-
Posted: 4 months ago
SeaBird stays in red despite revenue boost
Oslo-listed SeaBird has recognized net loss of $0.3 million for Q1 2020, against net loss of $0.4 mi...Posted: 4 months ago