SeaBird secures new survey job while other one gets delayed

March 31, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

Oslo-listed seismic acquisition company SeaBird Exploration has secured a new contract for a survey in the Eastern hemisphere and seen a delay in a separate contract awarded late last year.

SeaBird said on Monday it inked a contract for provision of source vessel services for an ocean bottom node (OBN) survey in the Eastern hemisphere.

The survey has an expected duration of about 90 days, and is scheduled to start in Q2 2021, according to SeaBird.

SeaBird has also informed about changes in the existing contract for a 2D survey in the Asia Pacific region, announced in November 2020.

According to the company’s statement released on Tuesday, the survey which was originally expected to start in Q1 2021 has been postponed.

The start of the survey is now expected in late Q2 2021, SeaBird said.

According to the earlier information, the survey is estimated to last for 120 days.