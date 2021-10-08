SeaBird secures one-year contract for Fulmar Explorer

October 8, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

SeaBird Exploration has entered into a firm duration one-year contract for the Fulmar Explorer with a repeat client.

The contract, which is to commence in November this year, replaces the letter of intent (LOI) that was signed in July.

As reported back then, Fulmar Explorer would carry out the work programme in the Western Hemisphere for a “leading operator” with an expected duration of about four months.

SeaBird’s 80-metre long source vessel will start mobilizing for the contract next week, the company informed.

“The Fulmar Explorer is in the final stage of outfitting to a high-end OBN source vessel for the future, with capability for nine gun strings, high volume triple source, and redundancy“, said Gunnar Jansen, CEO of SeaBird Exploration.

“Securing a contract with one year’s duration in the OBN segment marks a positive shift for SeaBird, with an improved back-log and visibility for 2022”.

The Cyprus-based company secured a three-year credit facility at the beginning of last year with SpareBank 1 to outfit Fulmar Explorer for seismic operations.

In March this year, SeaBird won a new contract for the provision of source vessel services for an ocean bottom node (OBN) survey in the Eastern hemisphere.