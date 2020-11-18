Seafarer with burn injuries evacuated from ship off WA coast

November 18, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

A seafarer has been medevaced after suffering serious injuries onboard its vessel, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said.

The yet unidentified vessel was travelling to Port Hedland and located approximately 1,850 km off the Western Australia coast in the Indian Ocean when the seafarer sustained serious burns.

From the initial call on Saturday evening to the successful medical transfer of the seafarer to hospital, the AMSA Response Centre, located in Canberra (ACT), coordinated the multiagency medical evacuation.

“For this evacuation, we used the Tele Medical Advice Service (TMAS) to assess the crew member’s condition and then I was able to task the AMSA Perth Challenger Jet to air drop specific medical supplies to the ship,” James Fryday, AMSA Response Centre Duty Manager, said.

“At the same time, we requested assistance from the Australian Defence Force which tasked the Royal Australian Navy with a planned ship-to-ship medical evacuation.”

The Royal Australian Navy deployed two senior doctors, a nurse and three other medical staff aboard MV Besant, operated by Serco Australia, to support the medical evacuation.

On 17 November 2020, the navy personnel boarded the vessel and provided medical assistance to the injured seafarer.

The vessel arrived into Fremantle on 18 November 2020 and the injured seafarer was successfully transferred to hospital for treatment.

Although no further details have been shared, video footages shared by AMSA’s Perth Challenger search and rescue jet show that the vessel in question is part of a fleet of Spliethoff, one of the largest shipping companies in the Netherlands.