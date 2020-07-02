SeaFlo rolls out CPD engineering training

SeaFlo Consultancy has developed a new dynamic marine and subsea training capability supported by mobile simulators.

The Aberdeen-headquartered firm rolled out Marine Professionals Chartership Progression Training to help “fast-track” the careers of marine technicians to chartered engineers and technologists in the subsea industry, and also aid the sector’s recovery from the coronavirus and oil price collapse.

The modular initiative is the first course of its kind recognised by both the Society for Underwater Technology (SUT) and the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology (IMarEST).

SeaFlo has structured the CPD recognised qualification to help expedite the process of attaining more registered professional technicians and navigate them towards chartered status.

It aims to advance the careers of existing operations technicians and up skill more engineers to marine technologists to bring to the forefront those that aspire to become industry leaders.

It also targets post-graduates as well as qualified chartered engineers committed to maintaining their accreditation and keeping themselves abreast of the rapidly evolving marine technology industry opportunities within a transforming industry, with offshore wind and the blue economy.

10 years of SeaFlo

SeaFlo launched in Aberdeen, Scotland, in 2010 and has grown further into an international consultancy.

It has a services agreement with Add Energy in Norway and Australia to deliver subsea operations services and training to oil and gas and LNG projects.

SeaFlo’s team of subsea and asset management operations engineers will deliver a five-week e-learning courses globally, as well as conventional classroom based training.

The programme combines e-learning and classroom work as well as with dynamic virtual subsea marine operations simulation training.

In addition, Canadian company GRi Simulations has produced the animated real-life scenarios to provide a safe environment for the learner to practice and achieve desired learning outcomes.

The technology for the Marine Professionals Chartership Progression Training will be available at strategic global marine training centres via industry partnership agreements from September.

Modules

The four modules incorporate topics including well interventions, life cycle integrity, production assurance (from regulatory approvals, safety case submissions, to planning of subsea maintenance); flow line and pipeline integrity best practices; developing leadership skills; subsea installation construction and project execution; using Big Data and condition performance monitoring tools for more effective asset management; and aligning life of field operations through to phased de-commissioning.

SeaFlo managing director, Charles Reith, also said:

“Chartered engineers and technologists have a vital role to play in developing the production optimisation innovations and solutions that will support the sector to recover from this downturn and continue spearheading a low carbon future.

“However, with projects delayed or cancelled and headcounts being reduced, some industry wisdom and experience has slipped away before it can be shared with junior personnel.

“Therefore, seizing the moment and taking advantage of training now is a real priority for businesses.

“Our unique training programme, endorsed by the SUT/IMarEST partnership, is an important investment in future proofing the sector.

“It has been designed as a standalone programme or to fit within existing company training schedules and provides a highly effective method for adding valuable skills and competencies.