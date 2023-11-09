Seaside LNG links up with Carnival Corporation for new bunkering operation in Galveston

November 9, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

LNG production and maritime transportation logistics provider Seaside LNG has entered into a term bunkering agreement with Carnival Corporation & plc to fuel Carnival Jubilee, the first LNG-powered cruise ship to call Galveston, Texas its homeport.

Courtesy of Seaside LNG

Seaside LNG explained that its barge Clean Jacksonville, which was purchased from Tote Maritime Puerto Rico in April 2023, will move from Jacksonville, Florida, to operate out of Galveston and serve the Texas Gulf Coast with its first LNG delivery to the Carnival Jubilee in December 2023.

Initially, the LNG supply will be trucked from inland locations and loaded onto Seaside’s LNG barge. Seaside and Carnival Corporation noted they will continue to work together to provide direct access to a marine facility for the most efficient long-term supply solution.

“The Seaside LNG team is excited to expand our LNG bunkering reach in the U.S. by linking a local supplier with Carnival Corporation through the use of our LNG barge fleet,” said Tim Casey, CEO of Seaside LNG. “We plan to continue building upon this position in the Texas Gulf Coast market by sending additional barges to the region in the future.”

Tom Strang, Senior Vice President of Maritime Affairs, Carnival Corporation & plc, added: “LNG delivers immediate greenhouse gas emission reductions and is the best available market-ready fuel to help cut ship emissions now – so Carnival Corporation is investing in LNG-powered vessels as part of our ambition to achieve net-zero carbon ship operations by 2050.

“We were the first to introduce LNG-powered cruise ships into the North American market, and we’ll be the first to introduce our LNG fleet to Galveston with the Carnival Jubilee. We appreciate Seaside for moving quickly to mobilize, find supply, and bring the parties together to create a new LNG supply chain to support our LNG bunkering needs.”

Just recently, U.S. LNG producer and provider Stabilis Solutions also revealed that it had won a multi-year marine bunkering contract with Carnival Corporation & plc to provide LNG fuel for the Carnival Jubilee.

Stabilis Solutions will supply firm LNG deliveries on a ratable basis from its owned liquefaction facility in Texas over the two-year contract.