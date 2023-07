North America’s largest LNG bunker barge completes 1st bunkering at Port of Canaveral

July 21, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

The Clean Canaveral liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker barge has completed its first barge-to-ship bunkering of a cargo vessel at Port Canaveral.

Photo: M/T Damia Desgagnés Capt. Mark Beguia

JAX LNG, along with Polaris New Energy, handled the LNG refueling of the M/T Damia Desgagnés on the ship’s inaugural call to Port Canaveral at the port’s South Cargo Berth 4.

The asphalt/bitumen tanker Damia Desgagnés completed her discharge of cargo and then JAX LNG proceeded with the ship’s first barge-to-ship bunkering of LNG. Approximately 400 cubic meters of LNG was transferred from North America’s largest LNG bunker barge, the Clean Canaveral to the vessel during the operation.

“Our port has been at the forefront of LNG fueling for cruise vessels for several years. This was Damia Desgagnés’s first call at our port and her first waterside bunkering of LNG,” said Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO.

“LNG is a proven clean energy fuel option and we’re proud to support its use in the maritime industry.”

The fueling operation was closely coordinated between Port Canaveral, JAX LNG, U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Canaveral, and Canaveral Fire Rescue to ensure the LNG bunkering was properly planned, coordinated, and conducted safely and efficiently.

The ocassion marks the first time Petro-Nav deployed the Damia Desgagnés to Port Canaveral and the first occasion the vessel received LNG fueling by a bunker vessel.

Image credit JAX LNG

“Our LNG-fueled fleet has expanded to five Canadian flagged tankers all operating in the Great Lakes, St. Lawrence Seaway system, Eastern Canada, and the U.S. as well as the Canadian Arctic,” said Julie Lambert, President, Petro-Nav Inc., a subsidiary of Quebec City-based shipping company Desgagnés.

“We are proud to be leaders in energy efficient, low emission, low carbon marine transportation. We are especially excited to participate with Port Canaveral and JAX LNG in the Damia Desgagnés’s first barge-to-ship marine LNG bunkering.”

Said to be the largest Jones Act LNG bunker barge, the Clean Canaveral has a capacity of 5,500 cubic metres and operates as an articulated tug-barge unit (ATB) along the coast of the southeastern U.S.

It is owned by Polaris New Energy, a subsidiary of Seaside LNG Holding, which took delivery of the vessel at the end of 2021.

JAX LNG has access to two Jones Act LNG bunker barges, the Clean Canaveral and Clean Jacksonville to serve in various ports in the southeast United States.

“As we celebrate one year of operation in Port Canaveral, we appreciate the cooperative relationships that have been developed to provide cruise and cargo ships increased access to LNG,” said Roger Williams, Manager of JAX LNG and VP of Commercial LNG and Gas Development at BHE GT&S, the parent company of Pivotal LNG.

“We look forward to continue to work with all these stakeholders as we further increase LNG deliveries in Port Canaveral and other ports in the southeastern US.”

GAC Bunker Fuels, the world’s only bunkering company with integrated ISO 9001, 14001, and 45001 certifications for bunker procurement, which also covers LNG as a marine fuel, traded the LNG transfer.