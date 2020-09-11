Seaspan welcomes 13,000 TEU boxship pair

September 11, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

Hong Kong-based containership owner and operator Seaspan Corporation, part of Atlas Corp., has taken delivery of two 13,000 TEU containerships built in 2010 and 2011.

Both vessels have commenced long-term time charters with an unnamed global liner.

Although Seaspan has not provided any additional details on the boxship duo, VesselsValue’s data shows that the ships in question are Madrid Express and Paris Express. Built at Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) shipyard in South Korea, both ships were purchased from Germany’s shipping company Peter Dohle Schiffahrts KG.

“Despite the unprecedented pandemic, we have now completed the acquisition of 13 high-quality vessels since December of 2019,”

“We continue to execute on one of our key growth strategies through our strong pipeline of quality growth opportunities with a disciplined focus on assets that further strengthen longterm partnership with our customers and generate attractive risk-adjusted returns.”

Following the latest acquisition, Seeaspan’ fleet now comprises 125 containerships, representing total capacity of approximately 1,049,000 TEU. The company’s operating fleet of vessels has an average age of approximately 7 years and an average remaining lease period of approximately 4 years, on a TEU-weighted basis.