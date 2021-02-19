Seaway 7 picks Siem Barracuda

February 19, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Siem Offshore has entered into a contract with Seaway 7 for the subsea offshore construction vessel Siem Barracuda.

The renewables business unit of Subsea 7 will utilise the vessel for an offshore wind project in the Far East.

The Siem Barracuda is currently mobilising to the area of operation, for a minimum period of 100 days, excluding options.

The award follows another recent win for the Norwegian company in the renewables market.

A six months firm contract will see the vessel Siem Stingray work for GE Renewable Energy form April this year.

“Siem Offshore continues its strong commitment to the renewable energy segment and it is highly satisfactory to experience that our presence in the “mature” offshore wind markets elsewhere in the world now results in our organisation being a preferred partner for our clients globally,” the company said in its Oslo Exchange filing on Friday.

The Siem Barracuda was previously in service at the Merkur offshore wind farm under a contract with GE Renewable Energy.

Designed and built in 2013 for subsea operation duties, the 121-metre vessel can carry out construction and installation work, inspection and maintenance.

Specifically, Seaway 7 is in charge of the export and inter-array grid cables at the Yunlin wind farm in Taiwan.

Yunlin will comprise 80 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines set for commissioning by the end of 2021.