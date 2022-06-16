Seaway 7 secures another $500+ million offshore wind contract

June 16, 2022, by Adnan Durakovic

Seaway 7 ASA, part of the Subsea 7 Group, has signed a letter of exclusivity, and is finalising a preferred bidder supply chain agreement with ScottishPower Renewables for the East Anglia THREE offshore wind project in the UK.

East Anglia THREE is located approximately 70 kilometres from shore in the Southern North Sea and is one of the three consented offshore wind farm developments that form the East Anglia Hub, planned by ScottishPower Renewables, a subsidiary of Spain’s Iberdrola.

East Anglia THREE will contribute approximately 1,400 MW of a potential 3,000 MW of renewable energy generation capacity at East Anglia Hub.

Seaway 7’s scope of work would include the transport and installation of 95 monopile foundations, associated seabed preparation and scour protection, along with the engineering, supply, and installation of the inner-array cables.

Execution of the scope would be led from Seaway 7’s Aberdeen office. The project is expected to commence in 2022 with offshore work scheduled for 2024, subject to East Anglia THREE securing a final investment decision (FID) by ScottishPower Renewables.

”We are pleased to support ScottishPower Renewables to progress the East Anglia THREE project. Seaway 7 is looking forward to bringing over 10 years of offshore wind experience to one of the world’s largest offshore wind complexes, representing a significant contribution to the UK’s renewable target,” Stuart Fitzgerald, CEO Seaway 7, said.

The contract is valued between $500 million and $750 million and is the second contract of that magnitude Seaway 7 has secured in the last two weeks.

Earlier this month, Seagreen 1 Limited selected Seaway 7 as a preferred supplier for the Seagreen 1A wind project offshore Scotland which may include the full engineering, fabrication, transport, and installation of 36 foundations; transportation and installation of the offshore substation; and the procurement and installation of inter-array cables at the wind farm.