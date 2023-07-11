Seaway7 completes EPCI cables scope on Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm

July 11, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Seaway7 has completed the full engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) cables scope on the Seagreen wind farm offshore Scotland, a joint venture project between SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies.

Seaway7/LinkedIn

The inter-array cable team completed the termination and testing last weekend and the trenching was completed yesterday, said Seaway7.

This follows less than six weeks after the final cable was laid and less than three months after Seaway7 completed the EPCI scope for the 114 suction caisson jacket foundations.

“This is the culmination of 1000’s of engineering hours, over 1,000,000 metres of HV aluminium core manufactured to form over 320km of inner-array cable, over 15,000,000 metres of fibre optic core to link the 114 foundations already installed by Seaway7 on Scotland’s largest and the world’s deepest fixed wind offshore windfarm”, said Euan Mowat, IAC Cable Package Manager.

SSE Renewables awarded Seaway7 with a contract for EPCI of the foundations and inter-array cables for the Seagreen offshore wind farm in June 2020.

Two years later, Seagreen Limited 1 selected Seaway7 again as the preferred supplier for the Seagreen 1A wind farm which lies adjacent to the existing Seagreen project and represents approximately 500 MW of additional renewable energy generation capacity.

Offshore works at Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm, Seagreen, are in full swing. The final turbine was installed off the coast of Angus last month by Cadeler’s wind farm installation vessel Wind Orca.

Once completed, Seagreen will be capable of generating around 5,000 GWh of renewable energy annually – enough renewable electricity to power more than 1.6 million UK homes.

SSE Renewables continues to lead the development and construction of the Seagreen project and will operate the project on completion for the wind farm’s expected 25-year lifetime.