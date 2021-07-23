Photo: Courtesy of Kongsberg

Seaworks’ new LNG bulk carrier gets Kongsberg propulsion

July 23, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Norwegian shipping company Seaworks’ new bulk carrier will be equipped with a propulsion system and LNG engine by compatriot technology company Kongsberg Maritime.

Courtesy of Kongsberg

The ship will be running on zero-emission liquid biogas (LBG) or LNG.

The new bulk carrier is being constructed at Wuhu, China using Norway’s vessel architect Polarkonsult’s PK-164 LNG EcoBulk design.

Polarkonsult chose Kongsberg to supply it with a propulsion system and LNG engine.

The ship’s delivery is expected in 2023.

Bård Bjørløw, EVP global sales and marketing, Kongsberg Maritime., said: “We’re moving towards halving the emissions you’d normally associate with vessels of this size and specification, so this bulk carrier represents something of a showcase for fuel-efficient, future-focused and environmentally-friendly maritime freight transport solutions.”

