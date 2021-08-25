Wasaline’s LNG-powered ferry Aurora Botnia delivered

August 25, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Finnish shipbuilder Rauma Marine Constructions has delivered the new LNG-fueled ferry Aurora Botnia to shipping company Wasaline.

Courtesy of Rauma Marine Constructions

The ship has left Rauma on 25 August. On the same day, it will be christened at the homeport in the city of Vaasa, Finland.

The Aurora Botnia is a 150-metre car and passenger ferry able to run on both LNG and biogas (LBG), equipped with Wärtsilä engines.

It features the latest environmental technology. As a result, it is the first car and passenger ferry in the world to meet the criteria of the Clean Design class notation.

The Aurora Botnia will operate the route between the Finnish city of Vaasa and the Swedish city of Umeå.

To remind, its construction started with ceremonies in September 2019. Keel-laying marked the next milestone in February 2020. In September 2020, the vessel launched, and in June 2021 it went on sea trials.

In conclusion, the construction has lasted for two years, and cost €120 million (approximately $141 million),