Sercel completes purchase of ION Geophysical’s software business

September 12, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Sercel, the Sensing & Monitoring division of CGG, has completed the acquisition of ION Geophysical’s software business.

The acquisition is said to enable Sercel to supplement its range of software and services and open further diversification opportunities in simultaneous marine operations.

The software business includes the Orca navigation system dedicated to streamers, the Gator navigation system dedicated to OBN, the Mesa set of tools for optimizing land and marine seismic crews, and the Marlin software for managing simultaneous marine operations, used for marine seismic crews, as well as for other offshore operations and harbors.

Sercel plans to operate the newly acquired technology as a business unit in the near future and product portfolio will be kept as it is.

“We are delighted to bring ION’s software technology and expertise onboard and welcome the teams to Sercel. This acquisition is an excellent opportunity for Sercel to broaden its offering and to continue to expand its diversification opportunities with value proven products such as Marlin,” said Emmanuelle Dubu, Sercel CEO.

“The software team also brings significant experience in designing, developing, supporting and selling software services and solutions, which Sercel can further leverage across its various other solution offerings.”

