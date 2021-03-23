SES delivers for Strohm

March 23, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Subsea Energy Solutions (SES) has completed three projects for thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) specialist Strohm, formerly Airborne Oil and Gas.

For the projects, the UK-based SES provided a complete equipment package including its patented SUB-VBR Vertebrae Bend Restrictors and SUB-BALLAST-TCP Ballast Modules, designed specifically for TCP.

All manufacturing was completed during 2020 and 2021 whilst operating under COVID-19 restrictions, SES said.

Hubert Brinkhuis, Strohm Head of Projects, said: “We very much value Subsea Energy Solutions as a reliable partner, being able to deliver high quality products, but also as an organisation which can add value by innovation.”

Philip A.R. Stanyon, company founder & technical sales director at Subsea Energy Solutions, said: “We were delighted to support Strohm on these impressive projects and continue to build a trusted relationship together.”

As informed, the TCPs are to be installed in Africa and the Far East.