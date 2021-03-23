SES delivers for Strohm
Subsea Energy Solutions (SES) has completed three projects for thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) specialist Strohm, formerly Airborne Oil and Gas.
For the projects, the UK-based SES provided a complete equipment package including its patented SUB-VBR Vertebrae Bend Restrictors and SUB-BALLAST-TCP Ballast Modules, designed specifically for TCP.
All manufacturing was completed during 2020 and 2021 whilst operating under COVID-19 restrictions, SES said.
Hubert Brinkhuis, Strohm Head of Projects, said: “We very much value Subsea Energy Solutions as a reliable partner, being able to deliver high quality products, but also as an organisation which can add value by innovation.”
Philip A.R. Stanyon, company founder & technical sales director at Subsea Energy Solutions, said: “We were delighted to support Strohm on these impressive projects and continue to build a trusted relationship together.”
As informed, the TCPs are to be installed in Africa and the Far East.