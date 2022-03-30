Shaver Transportation fleet to comply with Green Marine standards

March 30, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Shaver Transportation has become the first tug and barge operator on the U.S. West Coast and Columbia Snake River System to participate in Green Marine, a voluntary environmental certification program for North America’s maritime industry.

Courtesy of Green Marine

With a fleet of ship assist, escort, and push-knee tugs, Shaver Transportation said it routinely upgrades its equipment and innovates its services to respond to the increased maritime activity of the Columbia Snake River System while further enhancing its protection of life and the environment.

“We want to be proactive and believe that Green Marine will be able to guide us toward continual improvement in the environmental performance of each of our vessels through the program’s detailed framework,” Steve Shaver, Shaver Transportation’s president, said.

“It is important to us that our fleet operates in the most safe and sustainable manner possible.”

“By joining Green Marine, Shaver Transportation is further strengthening its commitment to sustainability by choosing to benchmark its efforts, have them externally verified, and take advantage of the environmental knowledge and innovation within the Green Marine network,” David Bolduc, Green Marine’s executive director, said.

To achieve Green Marine certification, Shaver Transportation will assess its fleet’s environmental performance through key performance indicators that address such issues as greenhouse gases, air emissions, oily discharge, waste management, and ship recycling.

The certification process is said to be rigorous and transparent, with results independently verified every two years, and each participant’s individual performance made public annually.

