Shearwater bags Total 4D survey off Angola

March 8, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Offshore seismic player Shearwater GeoServices has secured a contract for a 4D monitor acquisition survey from Total E&P Angola.

The survey comprises a two-month project on the GJDR development area of Block 17 commencing in Q1 2021.

For the purpose of the project, Shearwater said it will utilise one of its multisensor equipped vessels; in conjunction with source vessels from its fleet.

Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater, said:

“We have seen a notable increase in interest for 4D technology for our clients’ planned projects in 2021, which is demonstrated by the award of this project in West Africa,”

This contract adds to another recent award by Total to Shearwater for 3D acquisition and fast track processing project in Senegal.

The exploration survey covers 5,000 square kilometres in the UDO Block Exploration area, offshore Senegal.