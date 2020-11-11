Shearwater wins Senegal 3D seismic gig for Total

November 11, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Seismic exploration company Shearwater GeoServices has won a ‘large’ towed streamer 3D acquisition and fast track processing project from Total E&P Senegal.

The exploration survey covers 5,000 square kilometres in the UDO Block Exploration area, offshore Senegal.

For the purpose of the data acquisition campaign, Shearwater will utilise the seismic vessel SW Empress.

The vessel will use an ultra-wide tow Flexisource configuration together with Fast Track processing enabled by Shearwater’s Reveal software.

“This contract by Total in North West Africa, provides us with back-to-back work for one of our vessels,” said Irene Waage Basili. “Leveraging our strong geographically dispersed fleet to drive efficiencies and minimise transit times and thereby create commercial and environmental benefits for our clients is a key element of our strategy.”

The two-month survey should commence in Q4 2020. It adds to another recent award by Total to Shearwater for work in North West Africa’s MSGBC Basin.

Shearwater also recently secured a five-month contract extension for CGG’s Brazil Nebula multi-client survey.

This extension period starts in late Q4, carried out by the Oceanic Sirius seismic vessel.

Phase II covers approximately 10,000 square kilometres on the northern side of the survey area.

In addition, the company landed 3D seismic work in the Europe, Africa and Middle East (EAME) region, end-October this year.

The survey, for an undisclosed national oil company, should take six months to complete.

Financial details surrounding the deal have also not been disclosed.

The project will start in the fourth quarter of this year.