Shearwater, ConocoPhillips join forces for seismic imaging tech

February 3, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Marine geophysical services provider Shearwater GeoServices and oil and gas major ConocoPhillips have formed a strategic partnership to collaborate on seismic imaging technology.

Specifically, a technology sale and transfer agreement was signed between Shearwater’s U.S. subsidiary Shearwater GeoServices Software and ConocoPhillips, involving seismic imaging technology that will be implemented in Shearwater’s Reveal software.

Reveal, seismic imaging and processing software, provides time and depth processing and imaging for both land and marine environments from within a single user interface.

The partnership will see the companies collaborate closely to allow Shearwater to incorporate ConocoPhillips’ Compressive Seismic Imaging (CSI) and other imaging-related algorithms into Reveal.

As explained, CSI enables geoscientists to reconstruct more accurate and higher quality seismic images with less data and has enabled ConocoPhillips to improve decision quality, reduce cost and improve efficiency when exploring new areas. The technology will be commercialised for existing and future customers.

Under the agreement, ConocoPhillips will become a user of Shearwater’s Reveal seismic processing and imaging software while Shearwater has committed to supporting future development and use of the CSI technology.

The company will also provide ConocoPhillips with potential future seismic acquisition design and imaging services.

Additionally, the agreement involves high-performance computing infrastructure with over 4,500 compute nodes and 50 Petabytes of storage, which will be deployed throughout Shearwater’s seismic acquisition fleet.

“This is a significant collaboration agreement for both companies and a commitment by Shearwater to developing and deploying state-of-the-art technology and software to the benefit of our clients”, said Simon Telfer, SVP Seismic Processing and Imaging at Shearwater.

Partnering with clients on technology is a key element of our strategy, enabling them to increase value-add from their core activities by leveraging the Reveal seismic platform.”

The Norwegian company is also a part of the industry collaboration focused on minimising the environmental footprint and enhancing quality from seismic data acquisition.

