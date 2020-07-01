Shearwater in new seismic projects in India and Brazil

Shearwater GeoServices has secured two new projects, a seismic survey and processing contract by Oil India, and a project by CGG in Brazil as part of the five-year capacity agreement.

The project for Oil India is a combined 3D and 2D towed streamer seismic acquisition and processing contract in the Andaman Sea and Kerala-Konkan coastal waters, offshore India.

The 1,020 sq. km 3D survey will be executed by one of Shearwater’s 3D vessels over a period of about 45 days.

Starting in Q3 2020 the work program also comprises 8,400 km of 2D data acquisition.

The project includes full 2D and 3D time processing and depth imaging by Shearwater’s Processing & Imaging business.

“Shearwater has a track record of successful acquisition and processing offshore India, which we are very pleased to extend with this award by a new client, Oil India,” said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater GeoServices. “The SW Fleet has operated in India throughout this season and we look forward to return for this work.”

Furthermore, the CGG project is for the Brazil Nebula survey extension.

It will begin in July and take approximately 6 months to complete. The project will be conducted by the Oceanic Sirius.

“We are pleased to see this award by CGG and look forward to continuing the work by Shearwater crews in Brazil,” added Irene.