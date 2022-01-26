Back to overview
Shearwater soon to begin multicomponent surveys for Santos

January 26, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Shearwater GeoServices is set to commence two multicomponent surveys offshore Western Australia in February as part of a recent contract secured with Santos.

Source: Shearwater

The two-month program covers the Keraudren North Extension with an area of approximately 680 km2 in the Bedout Basin, and the Petrel Sub-Basin 3D survey of approximately 1,100 km2.

The Geo Coral will conduct data acquisition on both projects using a multi-component streamer system.

“Shearwater has a strong established relationship with Santos and we look forward to supporting their operations with high-quality geophysical data captured by our industry leading multi-component streamer equipped vessel,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

Geo Coral worked in the Bedout Sub-basin last year when it was in charge of the Archer 3D seismic survey that covered the Dorado development and the exploration potential to the southwest of the field.

A 3D seismic survey at the Keraudren Extension was completed in August 2021 which acquired around 2,600 km2, collecting data over the southern portion of WA-436-P and the northern portion of WA-438-P.

The survey allowed Santos and its partner Carnarvon to better assess the geological risks, improve the volume estimates of this part of the portfolio, and identify a greater number of prospects and leads.

