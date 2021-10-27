Shell-backed innovation, clean energy centre established in Canada

October 27, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

The Government of British Columbia, the Government of Canada and oil and gas major Shell have established the British Columbia Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy (CICE) to accelerate the commercialization and scale-up of clean energy technologies.

As informed, the centre’s initial focus is on preparing to solicit, evaluate and support opportunities in the following areas prioritized for funding and project delivery:

carbon capture, utilization and storage;

the production, use and distribution of low-carbon hydrogen;

biofuels and synthetic fuels (including marine and aviation fuels);

renewable natural gas; and

battery technology, storage and energy management systems.

Earlier on, the Government of B.C. and Shell Canada have each committed $35 million to the centre that will leverage additional public and private-sector investments and participation. The Government of Canada has committed up to $35 million for the centre’s innovative projects.

Furthermore, the companies informed that the physical office location of the centre will be established in the coming months.

The CICE centre will be led by an executive team consisting of Executive Director Ged McLean and Deputy Executive Director Yemi Adefulu.

“I’m excited about the opportunity for the center to play a pivotal role in identifying solutions for sectors of the economy that are hard to decarbonize. Together we can enable breakthrough technology and innovative business solutions which reduce B.C. and global GHG emissions,” Mclean stated.

“The center intends to have a diverse group of members who share a common interest in accelerating decarbonization. We look forward to expressions of interest from organizations with a desire to help scale-up clean energy solutions,” Adefulu added.

The new centre was also established to be a catalyst for new partnerships and global innovations to deliver near- and longer-term greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions, the partners concluded.