Shell keeps Maersk Supply Service busy in Brasil

August 11, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Maersk Supply Service has been awarded a contract on behalf of Shell Brasil for the mooring line remediations of the FPSO Fluminense off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

Courtesy of Maersk Supply Service

According to the company, the contract covers remediation work on two of Fluminense’s mooring lines.

As disclosed, onshore engineering activities are well underway while offshore operations are due to begin in late August and run for three weeks.

The offshore work will utilise up to three of Maersk Supply Service’s anchor handling vessels to hold the FPSO on station and perform subsea operations.

With the latest contract, this will be the third time the Danish company supports Shell Brasil on the FPSO Fluminense’s mooring lines.

To remind, the company completed a station-keeping assignment during the emergency removal of a Gas Lift Riser earlier this year and provided mooring lines life extension solutions in 2019.

Once the project is completed, Maersk Supply Service will have either replaced or maintained each one of the mooring lines holding the FPSO Fluminense in place.

“We are very pleased that Shell Brasil has once again shown this trust in Maersk Supply Service, and we will continue to work hard to deliver high-quality service and safe operations for our client”, said Rafael Thome, managing director for Brazil at Maersk Supply Service.