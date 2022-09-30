Shell secures Maersk rig for operations in Brazil

September 30, 2022, by Nermina Kulovic

Offshore drilling contractor Maersk Drilling has secured a contract from Shell Brasil for the provisioning of the semi-submersible rig Maersk Developer in the Campos basin offshore Brazil.

Maersk informed on Friday that, under this latest deal, the rig will drill one exploration well and perform subsea well interventions at the BC-10 field.

The contract is expected to begin in March 2023, in direct continuation of the current one, with an estimated duration of 90 days. The contract value is approximately $37 million, including a mobilisation fee.

Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling, said: “We’re delighted to confirm that Mærsk Developer will continue working in Brazil after it earlier this year became the first Maersk Drilling rig to commence operations in the region for many years. With this campaign, we will be able to add to our strong relationship with Shell, which is now extended to the exciting Brazilian market.”

Delivered in 2009, the Maersk Developer is a DSS-21 column-stabilised dynamically positioned semi-submersible rig, able to operate in water depths up to 10,000 ft. It is currently operating offshore Brazil for Karoon Energy.

With several drilling contracts secured, this month will prove to be a lucrative one for Maersk Drilling. These deals will see Maersk’s rigs operate in Mexico for Shell, in the Netherlands for Petrogas, in Suriname for TotalEnergies, and in Malaysia for Shell and PTTEP.